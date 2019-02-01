Shanley Falls to Davies in Friday Night Matchup

The Eagles took down the deacons 63-50

FARGO, N.D. — Davies girl’s basketball played a solid game to take down Shanley 63-50.

There was high intensity from both teams to start things off, as the game was within three points after the first half.

The Eagles would quickly pull away in the second, however. They jump ahead by double digits and keep that control to close out the game and get the win at home.

Davies travels to Wahpeton for it’s next game on Tuesday at 7:00p.m.