Vitalant in Urgent Need of Blood Donors After Cold Stretch, KFGO Hosts Blood Drive

Subzero temperatures caused multiple centers to close

FARGO, N.D. — After brutal temperatures set back blood donations, it is urgent that Vitalant get more donors through their front doors.

Centers in Fargo and Minot, North Dakota and Aberdeen and Mitchell, South Dakota were closed and blood drives were called off earlier this week because of subzero temperatures.

KFGO stepped in and hosted an emergency blood drive. Their goal is to get 50 donors today.

Vitalant says they’re in need of all blood types but critically in need of type “O.”

“It’s the blood on the shelves that help for emergencies. A lot of people think the blood will just be there if [they] need it, it’s not like bread and eggs that are on the shelf at the grocery store, it’s the donors we rely on to have that blood on the shelves,” Jenna Steen, donor recruitment representative for Vitalant, said.

Vitalant says they need at least 250 donors a day to supply 70 hospitals in the Dakotas and Minnesota.