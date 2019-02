Moorhead Keeps Unbeaten Streak In Tact With Win Over Warroad

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Spuds were looking to keep their seven-game unbeaten streak in tact against rival Warroad.

Moorhead took the early lead 3-1 after the first period.

The Spuds led 6-3 after the second period and went on to win 9-5.