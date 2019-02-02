New Moorhead Bar Provides Intimate Drinking Experience

The bar is located at the corner of Main Avenue and 14th Street

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A new bar that opened its doors this weekend is bringing a more intimate drinking experience to Moorhead.

Harold’s has several offerings on tap, but also offers a quiet atmosphere for people to relax while having a drink.

Eric Odness thought of the bar’s concept two years ago, and named it after his grandfather, Harold.

Opening the bar with some of his fellow musicians, Odness says he wanted to give people a smaller and quieter place to enjoy a cold beverage.

“I wanted to make it a nice, cozy place. It’s not just a big, open cavern. If you’re sitting alone in a bar in the afternoon, and you’re the only person in there and it’s big enough for 500 people, it feels kind of lonely, but this is cozy and warm,” Odness said.

Harold’s, which is located at 1330 Main Avenue in Moorhead, is open on weekends from 2:00 pm to 2:00 am, and from Monday through Thursday from 4:00 pm to 2:00 am. It is open on Fridays from 3:00 pm to 2:00 am.