Catching Up With The World’s Current Best Thrower: Payton Otterdahl

Otterdah's Throw of 71 Feet is currently the best in the world

FARGO, N.D — With three indoor track meets left before the Summit League Championships, NDSU thrower Payton Otterdahl is taking his throwing game to new heights. Ottherdahl holds the current world record in the shotput with a throw of 71 feet. He needs about 3.75 inches to pass Olympian Ryan Crouser in the top spot.

Otterdahl gets it done in the weight throw as well. He holds the best throw in the country at 77 feet, 8 and a quarter inches.

Ottherdahl is also the only Bison athlete to be named National Athlete of the Week by the USTAFCCCA.