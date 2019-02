Davies’ Potas Snipes Home High School Play of the Week

Aidan Potas burned his defender with a nice dangle, then he sniped his shot past the netminder to score.

FARGO, N.D. — Davies Eagle Aidan Potas is the winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

Potas burned his defender with a nice dangle, then he sniped his shot past the netminder to score.

Congratulations to Potas.