Hornbacher’s Annual Feed Hope Campaign Raises Nearly $53,000 for Great Plains Food Bank

the campaign ran through december

FARGO, N.D. — Hornbacher’s annual Feed Hope campaign raises nearly 53-thousand dollars for the Great Plains Food Bank.

All the money comes entirely from the community. Each time someone went through the checkout line at Hornbacher’s they could add one, three or five dollars to their total and donate to the food bank. The money will be able to provide nearly 159-thousand meals for hungry families.

“Hunger and security is a real problem in our community and sometimes it just goes under the radar. But we know that people are struggling and we don’t want people to have to make a choice between medication and food. We know that especially as we have younger children, full bellies help them learn more and it helps them break out of the cycle of poverty,” said Matt Leiseth, Hornbacher’s president.

Hornbacher’s has been doing their Feed Hope campaign since 2011 collecting over four hundred thousand dollars.