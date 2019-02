HS Basketball: Sheyenne, Shanley Split Monday Night Doubleheader

Boys: Mustangs 79-60: Girls: Deacons 67-61

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne Boys Basketball is atop the EDC for now after a 79-60 win over Shanley.

The Deacons kept it close early on, however, the Mustangs claimed to be too much for a struggling three-win Shanley team this season.

The girls match-up pitted the two teams tied for second in the EDC. A tight game at the half resulted in the Deacons coming out on top in the end, 67-61.