Snow Totals for Feb 3-4, 2019

From the National Weather Service

...SNOWFALL REPORTS AS OF 11 AM MONDAY FEBRUARY 4TH 2019... LOCATION AMOUNT TIME/DATE PROVIDER 2 N PETERSBURG 9.5 IN 0700 AM 02/04 COOP HALLOCK 9.0 IN 0900 AM 02/04 COOP 1 N HOLT 9.0 IN 0714 AM 02/04 PUBLIC ARGYLE 8.2 IN 0938 AM 02/04 COOP 3 N DAVIDSON 8.0 IN 0750 AM 02/04 PUBLIC 1 S CROOKSTON 8.0 IN 0840 AM 02/04 PUBLIC 1 SE GRAND FORKS 7.1 IN 0945 AM 02/04 PUBLIC 4 NE WASKISH 7.0 IN 0800 AM 02/04 COOP 12 NW CAVALIER 7.0 IN 0855 AM 02/04 PUBLIC 2 SE VESELEYVILLE 7.0 IN 0828 AM 02/04 PUBLIC GRAND FORKS 6.7 IN 0610 AM 02/04 OFFICIAL NWS WARREN 6.0 IN 0800 AM 02/04 COOP FOX 6.0 IN 1010 AM 02/04 PUBLIC HAVANA 6.0 IN 0700 AM 02/04 COOP SHARON 6.0 IN 0940 AM 02/04 PUBLIC HENDRUM 5.0 IN 0857 AM 02/04 PUBLIC 1 S ROTHSAY 5.0 IN 0800 AM 02/04 PUBLIC WEST FARGO 5.0 IN 0545 AM 02/04 PUBLIC DEVILS LAKE 5.0 IN 0714 AM 02/04 PUBLIC ASHLEY 4.9 IN 0800 AM 02/04 MONTPELIER 4.6 IN 0800 AM 02/04 HARVEY 4.5 IN 0530 AM 02/04 ROTHSAY 4.5 IN 0130 AM 02/04 PUBLIC 1 N MOORHEAD 4.4 IN 0744 AM 02/04 COCORAHS KARLSTAD 4.3 IN 0715 AM 02/04 COCORAHS SABIN 4.2 IN 1015 AM 02/04 COOP 3 S FARGO 4.2 IN 0600 AM 02/04 COOP 1 SSE MOORHEAD 4.1 IN 0714 AM 02/04 PUBLIC 3 E MCLEOD 4.1 IN 0800 AM 02/04 COOP TWO INLETS 4.0 IN 0822 AM 02/04 PUBLIC BEMIDJI 4.0 IN 0430 AM 02/04 PUBLIC NEW YORK MILLS 4.0 IN 0730 AM 02/04 COOP GREENBUSH 4.0 IN 0825 AM 02/04 COOP MICHIGAN 4.0 IN 0700 AM 02/04 COOP DEVILS LAKE 4.0 IN 1216 AM 02/04 TRAINED SPOTTER LIDGERWOOD 4.0 IN 0700 AM 02/04 COOP OTTERTAIL 3.5 IN 0430 AM 02/04 COOP 3 N OTTERTAIL 3.5 IN 0714 AM 02/04 PUBLIC MENAHGA 3.5 IN 0714 AM 02/04 PUBLIC LISBON 3.5 IN 0700 AM 02/04 COOP FARGO 3.3 IN 1205 AM 02/04 TRAINED SPOTTER PARK RAPIDS 3.0 IN 0714 AM 02/04 PUBLIC SEBEKA 3.0 IN 0800 AM 02/04 COOP 2 E BRECKENRIDGE 2.1 IN 0759 AM 02/04 COOP 3 E BRECKENRIDGE 2.1 IN 0838 AM 02/04 TRAINED SPOTTER PELICAN RAPIDS 2.0 IN 0807 AM 02/04 PUBLIC JAMESTOWN 2.0 IN 0600 AM 02/04 COOP OBSERVATIONS ARE COLLECTED FROM A VARIETY OF SOURCES WITH VARYING EQUIPMENT AND EXPOSURES. WE THANK ALL VOLUNTEER WEATHER OBSERVERS FOR THEIR DEDICATION. NOT ALL DATA LISTED ARE CONSIDERED OFFICIAL.