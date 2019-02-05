Bison Student-Athletes Organize Blood Drive

FARGO, N.D. – NDSU student-athletes organize the 28th annual Athletics Blood Drive at the Alumni Center on campus.

More than 30 student- athletes showed up to volunteer, and members of every team were encouraged to recruit as many people as possible to attend. More than 200 people signed up to have their blood drawn and plenty of others were welcomed as walk-ins.

It’s an important time for this kind of event, as there is a high demand for blood during the cold.

“We actually got the student-athletes sponsoring this, so we got a lot of people that are recruiting. Lately, too, we’ve had a lot of blood drives that have been canceled. Probably over 600 products or so that we have been missing out since the cold and everything, so I know we’re in a little bit of a need for it right now,” Vitalant Supervisor Brad Schuh said.

If you would like to donate, the drive will continue Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM at the NDSU Alumni Center.