Bus Driver Shot After Crash On I-94 In Minneapolis

A suspect is in custody and the driver's injuries are not life-threatening

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Minneapolis police say the driver of a school bus was shot following a crash.

It happened this afternoon on a snowy I-94 near downtown.

The Minneapolis School District says one student was on the bus at the time but was uninjured and will be receiving follow-up support from the district.

Police had no immediate details on the crash prior to the shooting.