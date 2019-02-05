FirstLink Educates Community on Mental Health Warning Signs

FARGO, N.D. – FirstLink is teaching community members to get involved in suicide prevention efforts.

FirstLink Training and Education coordinators say it’s important everyone know the signs because it is an issue affecting the entire community. Signs of depression include someone who drastically changes their behavior such as withdrawing from activities with friends and family or even in the workplace.

They say if you suspect someone is having suicidal thoughts, it’s best to follow your gut and help that person out.

“How people try to get help or try to ask for help is going to be different for everyone. So, if you really feel like something is wrong, we encourage people to call the suicide hotline or take some kind of action to get that person help,”

Out of 120 calls at FirstLink each day, three to five are suicide related. Their 24 hour helpline is 211 in North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota or 701-235-7355 and their 24 hour suicide lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. You can click here for more information.