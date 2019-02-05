HS Hockey: Highlights From 9th Annual ‘Stick It’ to Cancer Event

Fargo North, Fargo South, Sheyenne, Davies and Shanley all played Tuesday night
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — The ninth-annual ‘Stick It’ to Cancer hockey games were at Scheels Arena Tuesday night.

There were silent auctions and other fundraisers to raise money for cancer research.

In the games, the Fargo North-South girls remained undefeated on the season, sneaking by Davies 3-2.

On the boys side of things, Davies rolled past Sheyenne 14-1, while Fargo South-Shanley took down Fargo North 3-1.

