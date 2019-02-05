Lynx star Maya Moore to sit out 2019 WNBA season

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will sit out the next WNBA season.

In an essay published in The Players’ Tribune Tuesday, Moore said she is taking time off from professional basketball so she can give more attention to other parts of her life.

“My focus in 2019 will not be on professional basketball, but will instead be on the people in my family, as well as on investing my time in some ministry dreams that have been stirring in my heart for many years,” Moore wrote.

The 29-year-old has played with the Lynx for seven seasons and helped them to four WNBA titles. She is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said the team supports Moore’s decision.

“As she recently shared, Maya has expressed a need to shift her attention more fully to family and ministry dreams in a way that she has been unable to as a professional basketball player,” Reeve said i a statement. “We support her in this exploration and will continue to provide her the love and care she has always known from her Lynx family.”