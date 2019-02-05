Sen. Amy Klobuchar to make ‘major’ announcement Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar revealed she will be making a “major” announcement this weekend.

‘She plans to make her announcement on Sunday at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. The event will be open to the public starting at 1 p.m. with the program beginning at 1:35 p.m.

In a live interview on MSNBC, Klobuchar said she will be announcing her decision for a possible presidential run.

The permit application for Sunday’s event shows Jeannette Clelland, who owns an events company, filed the paperwork. Clelland, however, was once a Klobuchar staffer and was former First Lady Michelle Obama’s deputy director of scheduling. The application says there will be four to five speakers, with a stage and a riser for media.

In addition to Klobuchar’s announcement, the event will feature hot cocoa, warming houses and live entertainment.

Klobuchar has been Minnesota’s U.S. Senator since 2007.