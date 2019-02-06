Better Business Bureau Warns About Valentines Day Scams

The Better Business Bureau says before you purchase flowers online, make sure the shop exists by calling or visiting the location

FARGO, N.D. — As you get ready to splurge on your loved ones this Valentine’s Day, make sure you aren’t getting scammed in the process.

Fake, online flower shops are one of the scams you could come across.

The Better Business Bureau says before you purchase flowers online, make sure the shop exists by calling or visiting the location.

The BBB says another common scam includes cupid cons, when a con–artist sets up a fake profile on social media and tries to connect with you.

“Once they build up this person’s trust, they’ll say they have some sort of a family emergency or health issue and they need money and they need it quick”, says Bess Ellenson, BBB Communications Director for Minnesota and North Dakota. “So you should never send money to somebody you don’t know number one but number two, if you do, chances are this person is either going to keep asking you for money or fall of the face of the earth.”

If you’re skeptical about an online profile, the BBB recommends using reverse image sites to check where the original photo came from.