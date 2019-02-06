Drivers Growing Frustrated with Larger Snow Banks on Street Corners

Fargo Public Works have been clearing corners if they are larger than 2 foot

FARGO, N.D. — People across the metro say driving with fresh snow on the ground is not the greatest experience they have behind the wheel.

With several snow banks growing on street corners, and some question their safety on the roads.

“It’s kind of frightening a little bit to see that because I can’t see around them, and I don’t like it very much. I kind of wish there was a better way to get rid of them, so I can drive safer,” said Rachel Boyer, a student at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Fargo Public Works has been getting complaints from drivers about the larger snow banks this winter.

Street supervisor Corey Houim says his crews tend to knock them down when the drifts are larger than two and a half feet.

“If it’s impeding traffic and people are in a little four–door car and they can’t see around the corner, then we need to be knocking that corner down and get their sight lines back so they can make a left hand turn without getting into an accident.” Houim said.

Over the next few days, Fargo Public Works officials say they are going to be working on all the street corners to make sure the snow banks are down and people can see.

“We’re knocking those corners down with a payloader, we’re hauling those out, and we’ll just end up traveling the neighborhoods and taking care of those, so that way folks have visibility around the corners,” said Houim.

Even though the snow might slow them down, some drivers say they are ready to battle the elements.

“My car is really nice, it’s a four wheel drive. Definitely makes it easier,” Boyer said.

“Well we got to be as careful as we can. Don’t cruise, and keep it from sliding. They’ll be slick.” said Donald Davenport of Battle Lake.

Houim says the excess snow removed from the roads and street corners go to one of four snow dumps located throughout the city.