Hornbacher’s Closer to Opening First Liquor Store in West Fargo

West Fargo City Commission approved a public input meeting before liquor license is approved

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Hornbacher’s is one step closer to opening its first liquor store in the metro.

The West Fargo City Commission approved a request for a public input meeting before they officially award Hornbacher’s a liquor license.

The liquor store would be adjacent to its new location near I–94 and Sheyenne Street.

City administrator Tina Fisk says its required for any liquor store to go through a public hearing before they are able to sell alcohol in town.

“This is considered an off–sale, so just like the other locations, you have to meet the off–sale requirements. There has to be separation between, for instance, the grocery store and liquor store portion of the building. As long as they meet the requirements for off–sale, they’re fine,” Fisk said.

Fisk says the public input meeting would take place sometime in the next few months.