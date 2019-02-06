MSUM Professor: Klobuchar’s Midwestern Background Could Help in Possible Presidential Run

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Senator Amy Klobuchar plans to make an announcement this Sunday in Minneapolis, which has many people expecting her hat in the ring for the 2020 presidency.

Dr. Barbara Headrick, a political science professor at MSUM, expects Klobuchar to announce her goal for the democratic nomination.

Headrick thinks Klobuchar’s Midwestern background and overall positive image will attract voters.

She also thinks Klobuchar’s upcoming visit to Iowa is a strong indication.

“Being from the Midwest is not a bad thing at all because democrats were concerned that they lost Midwestern states in the presidential race in 2016 and I think her appeal may include, I know how to reach those types of voters and bring some of those states back,” Headrick said.

Although Headrick believes Klobuchar will appeal to voters, she says we do not yet know what Democratic voters want from their candidate in 2020.