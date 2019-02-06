Organizers: St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still Expected to Happen

The parade has been a staple in the community for over two decades

FARGO, N.D. — After it was announced the St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year was canceled, the Downtown Community Partnership announces that there are plans to make it happen.

The cancellation was first announced because organizers said they didn’t have enough funds or manpower.

They say lots of donors and volunteers have pitched in, and while they’re still working out logistical issues, they say the community has offered lots of support.

“It’d be horrible if we couldn’t keep the tradition alive. We’re doing our best to make that happen,” Melissa Rademacher, president of Downtown Community Partnership, said.

The Downtown Community Partnership says they’ll release more information on Friday.

If the parade happens it’ll be held on March 16.