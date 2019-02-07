City Offices Closing at 1:00 p.m. in Fargo, West Fargo: Moorhead Closing at 2:00 p.m.

Working together, the Cities of Fargo and West Fargo made this decision to protect residents and City staff members by closing early.

FARGO, ND — Both the City of Fargo and West Fargo are closing offices at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7.

Fargo Cass Public Health will be closing at 1 p.m. This includes all services, including WIC, clinic services and immunizations.

All Fargo Public Library locations will close at 1 p.m. Fargo’s Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility will also close at 1 p.m. The Fargo Sanitary Landfill will close at 2:30 p.m.

Residential trash and recycling collections will be completed today and full collection is expected for tomorrow (Friday).

As previously announced, MATBUS fixed routes ended at 12:15 p.m. and the Ground Transportation Center (GTC) closed at 12:30 p.m. MAT Paratransit services ended at 10 a.m.

All Fargo snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will be in full operation to protect and serve the residents of Fargo.

The Moorhead City Manager has authorized early closing of non-essential City offices due to the winter storm.

Events and activities today at these facilities are cancelled.

Offices are scheduled to reopen at 8 am on Friday, February 8.

Snow plows are currently only able to maintain one lane of traffic in each direction on snow emergency routes and will remain dedicated to these routes until the falling and blowing snow subsides.

This closure includes West Fargo City Hall and the West Fargo Police Department lobby at 800 Fourth Ave. E., West Fargo Public Works at 810 12th Ave. NW, Sanitation Department at 117 Eighth St. W, and Transfer Station at 1620 Main Ave. W. The West Fargo Public Library is also currently closed.

Garbage collection has been suspended. Crews will collect Friday garbage tomorrow and run the Thursday route again Friday for those who could not get collected Thursday.

