Pentatonix and Rachel Platten Are Fargodome Bound This Summer

Tickets for the June 26th show go on sale next Friday

FARGO, ND — Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group Pentatonix is coming to Fargo.

“Here’s the deal,” said the group in an announcement video. “We had so much fun last year on tour that we just kind of want to do it again this year. But this time we want to go to many more places, see new people, see new places so…World Tour you guys! World tour!”

The stop is part of their 45-date World Tour.

They have signed up Emmy winner and multi-platinum-selling artist Rachel Platten as a special guest.

They range from $29.50 to $129.50.