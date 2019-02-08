Core Fitness & MPX Fitness Host Couple’s Kickboxing During March

You can sign up for classes through the end of February

FARGO, N.D. – Invite your sweetie and turn your date night into a kickboxing night with the help of Couple’s Kickboxing classes in Fargo.

MPX Fitness is teaming up with Core Fitness to teach couples the art of kickboxing while spending time together.

You can sign up through the end of February with classes beginning the first week in March.

MPX Fitness owner, Mariah Prussia, says it’s a great opportunity to try something new as a couple.

“Spicing it up,” Prussia said. “Having something new. Being able to work out together and then having those endorphins kick in. It’s a great way to kind of poke fun of each other too because you’re going from nothing to something with the kickboxing, you never really know where their coordination level is at.”

You can participate in couple’s kickboxing by purchasing the four or six week course.

