Fargo Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary After Cars Get Stuck in Driveway

Austin Erickson,

NEAR THOMPSON, N.D. – A Fargo man is arrested after deputies investigate an attempted vehicle theft near Thompson, North Dakota Friday morning.

Grand Forks County Deputies responded around 1:15.

Authorities say the man tried to steal two vehicles from an attached garage, but they got stuck in the driveway. Deputies found the suspect’s vehicle stuck in the ditch and found him in a home nearby.

26-year-old Cody Foster faces burglary, unlawful entry and unlawful use of a vehicle charges.

