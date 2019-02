KVRR Round Table: NDSU Men’s Basketball Looks to Finish Season Strong

The Bison are on a three-game win streak

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU Men’s basketball has been riding the hot hand as of late after winning their last three games on the road.

The Bison play their next four games at home and will look to carry that momentum as they finish out the rest of the regular season.

The KVRR sports team breaks down what has been working for NDSU and how they can continue to make a splash in Summit League play.