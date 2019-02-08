LIVE: Winter Market Brings Breath Of Summer During Winter

Winter Market Coming To Hjemkomst Center Saturday

Simone Wai with Folkways tells us about this year’s Red River Market Winter’s Market.

It’s a summer-time staple customized for winter.

The Winter Market features baked goods, home items and other goodies.

She brought some goodies, including locally-made oats, coffee, soap and honey.

You can bust out in the winter weather and enjoy the Winter Market on Saturday, February 9th from 10-2 at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.