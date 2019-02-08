LIVE: Winter Market Brings Breath Of Summer During Winter

Winter Market Coming To Hjemkomst Center Saturday
Adam Ladwig,

 

Simone Wai with Folkways tells us about this year’s Red River Market Winter’s Market.

It’s a summer-time staple customized for winter.

The Winter Market features baked goods, home items and other goodies.

She brought some goodies, including locally-made oats, coffee, soap and honey.

You can bust out in the winter weather and enjoy the Winter Market on Saturday, February 9th from 10-2 at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

