Metro Business Leaders Speak with Legislators in Bismarck

This year marks the fourth time the FMWF Chamber has made the trip to the capitol
Tim Scott,

BISMARCK, N.D. — Business leaders from across the metro journey to Bismarck this week to speak with legislators.

50 Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber members get a chance to talk about the F–M Diversion and how it affects their businesses.

Chamber President Craig Whitney says it’s important for business leaders to make their voices heard at the state level so lawmakers can understand how the diversion impacts the economy.

“To hear from actual business people that this is a crucial issue that affects commerce and their ability to do business, and we need this project to come to fruition,” Whitney said.

Chamber members also spoke to Governor Burgum and legislators about increasing funding for higher education.

