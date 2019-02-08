NDSU FB ‘Absolutely’ Plans to Visit White House after Invite from Pres. Trump

The Bison won their seventh championship in eight years in January

FARGO, N.D. — For decades, NCAA champions have been invited to the White House, but for the first time, an FCS National Champion is heading to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

I guess it takes seven titles in eight years to finally score an invite.

NDSU Athletics Director Matt Larsen says the bison will ‘absolutely’ accept the invitation.

A date is still getting worked out for the Bison to make a visit.

In January, the FBS champion Clemson Tigers went to the White House during the government shutdown.

“When you start talking about an invite to the white house, there’s a lot of people that have helped us along the way, coaches, players, administrators, that have led up to this moment,” head coach Matt Entz said.

Entz was the defensive coordinator when the team won its second championship in a row.

“This is rare air,” Larsen said. “There’s not a lot of teams or people that get an opportunity to do this and to be honored on really the biggest stage there is. I’m really excited for our guys and to be able to live it through their eyes and have that experience, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Larsen says he thinks everyone who played a part in the national championship should be invited to the White House, including former head coach Chris Klieman.