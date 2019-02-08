President Trump Invites NDSU Football Team To The White House

Joe Radske,

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator John Hoeven today announced that the President Donald J. Trump has invited the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison football team to be honored at the White House. 

Senator Hoeven made the announcement via a press release Friday afternoon.

Hoeven has also spoken with NDSU President Dean Bresciani and is working with NDSU, the President, and the White House to coordinate the visit. 

 

 

