President Trump Invites NDSU Football Team To The White House

BNSF Train Hits Car Near Page, ND
NEAR PAGE, N.D. - No one is hurt after a BNSF train hits a car stuck in the snow at a railroad crossing near Page, North Dakota Friday morning. It happened half a mile south of town on State Highway 38.…
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator John Hoeven today announced that the President Donald J. Trump has invited the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison football team to be honored at the White House.
Senator Hoeven made the announcement via a press release Friday afternoon.
Following the Bison’s seventh FCS national title in eight years, Hoeven and the President discussed honoring the team at the White House and the President has extended an invitation.
Hoeven has also spoken with NDSU President Dean Bresciani and is working with NDSU, the President, and the White House to coordinate the visit.