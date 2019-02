West Fargo Defeats Sheyenne in League Showdown

The Packers downed the Mustangs 73-58

FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo got out to the early lead against Sheyenne and never looked back, defeating the Mustangs 73-58.

The Packers had the edge the entire game. They had a dominate first half, ending it with a 21 point lead over Sheyenne.

Sheyenne fought back, cutting into the lead, but could not catch up and fell to the Packers.