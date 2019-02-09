Force Defeat the Capitols For the Second Consecutive Night

The Force get the 4-1 win

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Force completes a sweep of the Madison Capitols by downing them for a second time in a row in a 4-1 victory.

The team got out to an early lead, scoring two goals in the first period and keeping their opponent scoreless.

They would score again late in the second to increase their lead to 3-0.

The Force added one more goal to their night in the third and Madison was able to get on the board with a redirect late in the game, but Fargo held on to win it.