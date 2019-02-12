HS Boys Hockey Roundup: East Region Tournament

Davies and South-Shanley Advance With Wins

FARGO, N.D. — The three seed Davies hosted six seed Fargo North in the first game of the night. The Eagles scored thirty seconds in to the contest. They lead 4-1 after two periods and went on to win 6-1.

In the second game, two seed Fargo South-Shanley hosted seven seed Devils Lake. It was a tight contest through two periods with the game tied at 1. The Bruins scored four goals in the third period to win, 5-1.

Davies and Fargo South-Shanley will play on Friday night.

Grand Forks Central 9, Grafton-Park River 2

Grand Forks Red River 3, West Fargo 0

