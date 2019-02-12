HS Boys Hockey Roundup: East Region Tournament

Davies and South-Shanley Advance With Wins
Nick Couzin,

FARGO, N.D. — The three seed Davies hosted six seed Fargo North in the first game of the night. The Eagles scored thirty seconds in to the contest. They lead 4-1 after two periods and went on to win 6-1.

In the second game, two seed Fargo South-Shanley hosted seven seed Devils Lake. It was a tight contest through two periods with the game tied at 1. The Bruins scored four goals in the third period to win, 5-1.

Davies and Fargo South-Shanley will play on Friday night.

Grand Forks Central 9, Grafton-Park River 2
Grand Forks Red River 3, West Fargo 0
Davies 6, Fargo North 1
Fargo South-Shanley 5, Devils Lake 1

Categories: High School, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Fargo North-South Girls Hockey Tops Davies After E...
Prep Hockey: Fargo Davies Pushes Past Bismarck Hig...
Boys Hockey: Central Downs Davies in Shootout
GF Red River BHKY Holds Fargo North Scoreless in W...

You Might Like

Lewis Drug Buys Pharmacy Assets From Shopko

SIOUX FALLS, S.D - Lewis Drug says it has purchased pharmacy assets from Shopko Stores in six communities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. The company said Wednesday it bought prescription files and records from Shopko pharmacies in Madison, Mitchell…