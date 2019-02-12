Moorhead Looks to Its Residents to Improve Highway 10 & 75 Corridors

The City Hosted an Open House to encourage the Community's Input

MOORHEAD, Minn. — No one knows a community better than the people who live in that community. So with the potential to improve the Highway 10 and 75 corridors in the Moorhead area, the city is looking to it’s residents for inspiration.

“The community is the people who use this corridor, who live along the corridor, who have businesses along the corridor,” Metro COG’s Michael Maddox said. “And it is really important for their livelihood and for the livability of the region what happens to that corridor.”

The city hosted an open house where people were encouraged to give feedback on the idea of a reconstruction project. The idea for these changes is not just to fix the quality of the roads, but to improve all forms of transportation.

“MnDOT has identified that their pavements are substandard in this area,” Maddox said. “And so they are going to have to come in and take out all the concrete and replace it, so we want to piggy back on it and make sure that we are doing everything else for other modes of transportation, not just auto traffic.

Some of the major concerns with this area don’t have anything to do with driving.

“I mean, Moorhead has got some great things going for it,” Moorhead resident Scott Schwandt said. “But it has been really lacking in bike and pedestrian infrastructure. Especially since it has two colleges with a huge captive audience where most kids are biking and walking anyway, so that should be prioritized especially on 8th street and center Avenue.”

At this point, the project is still just an idea and no concrete plan has been designed, but this gives members of the community the ability to be a part of this reconstruction from the ground up.

“I think it is great that they are asking for public input at this stage before they actually started doing any of the work,” Moorhead Planning Commission member Nicole Mattson said. “I think the people who live here have the best ideas for what needs to be fixed and how we can change things to make them better for the future.”

To weigh in on this project and share your opinions, follow this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DZMJ5ZZ