Daytime Addiction Treatment Program Starting In Fargo

First Step Program Launches Feb. 18

An addiction treatment facility is making it easier than ever to get the counseling you need to help you or a loved one.

First Step Recovery is starting daytime addiction treatment next Monday.

The nine-hour a week outpatient program will be from 9:00 to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Addiction counselors say there’s already interest in the new daytime program.

They’re excited to make it easier for people battling addiction to get help.

“We’re so excited to offer this program because we want to remove any barriers for treatment for folks and we realize that some people, the evening just doesn’t work for them. They’ve got school care needs, child care needs. They work”, explains Tonya Sorenson, a Licensed Addiction Counselor with First Step.

First Step is part of The Village Family Service Center.

If you or a loved one are interested, you can call (701)-293-3384 or visit www.TheVillageFamily.org/FirstStep.