Jeremiah Program Celebrates One Year Changing Single Moms’ Lives

FARGO, N.D. — The Jeremiah Program celebrates one year of changing lives in Fargo.

The organization’s three-story building can house up to 20 single moms and their kids. Every one of the mothers comes from a different background but most were in poverty or have been in an abusive relationship. Jeremiah Program helps them to get back on their feet and provide a successful future for themselves and their children.

“Jeremiah Program changed my life in a number of ways from education to empowerment and life skills. When I had my son I had no idea when I’d be able to go to school. I thought that was the end of everything,” said Ngenziabona Agatha, a mother at the Jeremiah Program.

The Jeremiah Program also has housing for single mothers in Austin, Boston and the Twin Cities.