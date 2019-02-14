Red River Valley Dental Access Sets Up Shop at M State Moorhead

The project provides dental extractions to low-income patients

MOORHEAD, Minn. — When Chris Schmaltz first started practicing dentistry in the metro, he looked for a chance to give everyone a chance to have a healthy smile.

He found that chance through Red River Valley Dental Access, and hasn’t looked back since.

“I think it really just comes down to so many individuals in this area having a good heart and helping out those in need. It just goes with the good nature of people in this area,” Schmaltz said.

For 16 years, the clinic was based out of Family Health Care in Moorhead.

This past Tuesday, the practice began a new chapter at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Moorhead.

“It’s fantastic. They have the greatest, newest technology here. Everything about it is awesome,” said Marsha Krumm, the Co-Executive Director of Red River Valley Dental Access.

More than fifty volunteers, including dentists and dental assistants help out with Red River Dental Access, giving students the chance to learn the craft of dentistry while also ensuring people of all backgrounds have a comfortable time getting a toothache fixed.

“They are so meticulous in what they do and also, I don’t want our students to be working with people that don’t do dentistry the right way, and these people are phenomenal. They give the patients the best care out there, and these people really, really truly love what they do, and they want these patients to be comfortable,” said Kris Pladson, the Dentral Program Director at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

The team at Red River Valley Dental Access wants people regardless of socioeconomic status to come every Tuesday night and show off a healthy smile when they leave.

“Our main goal is to get people out of pain. So if they have a toothache, we want them to come here,” said Jen Ruud, the Co-Executive Director of Red River Valley Dental Access.

Red River Valley Dental Access was one of several non-profits who took part in this year’s Giving Hearts Day.