6 Plows Hit in SE ND, Fargo Woman Arrested For DUI in One Crash

NORTH DAKOTA – The NDDOT warns drivers about crowding snow plows after six of them have been hit in Southeastern North Dakota in the past two weeks.

Plows have been hit by vehicles on near Valley City, Fargo and West Fargo and on I–29 at the South Dakota border.

In a plow crash at 12:30 Friday morning on Veterans Boulevard in West Fargo, Kacie Hagen of Fargo was arrested for suspicion of DUI, open container and texting while driving.

In one crash, a plow struck an abandoned trailer on I–94 near Valley City. Police and the NDDOT were not notified the trailer was left there.

No one was injured in any of the crashes.