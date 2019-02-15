Couple Donates $100k to Jamestown Regional Medical Center’s Upcoming Cancer Center

1/2 Reuben and Clarice Liechty

2/2 Courtesy: Jamestown Regional Medical Center

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Jamestown Regional Medical Center announces its biggest Giving Hearts Day donation in history: a $100,000 gift for the hospital’s upcoming cancer center by philanthropists and business owners Clarice and Reuben Liechty.

The JRMC says its Cancer Center will offer chemotherapy to the 55,000 people in the hospital’s nine county region. It is expected to help more than 100 patients each month and the hospital says it will save patients more than 160,000 miles of travel every year.

“This is a huge win for JRMC and the Jamestown community. Thank you to Reuben and Clarice Liechty. This gift will make THE difference in patient care,” JRMC Interim CEO Trisha Jungels said in a statement.

“Reuben and I enjoy giving. Thank you to all those who are working to bring more healthcare services to our community,” Clarice Liechty said.

In 2018, JRMC was named a top 100 Critical Access Hospital.

During Giving Hearts Day on Thursday, JRMC raised more than $213,000 thanks to about 300 generous donors.