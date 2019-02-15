F-M Ambulance to Host 5th Annual Save a Life Saturday at West Acres

First responders will be teaching songs to sing while performing CPR like "Staying Alive" and "Baby Shark"

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo-Moorhead first responders are gearing up for another year of teaching people how to save lives with the 5th annual Save a Life Saturday.

F-M Ambulance is hosting the event to offer a refresher on CPR for free near Macy’s at the West Acres Mall.

First responders will be teaching songs to sing while performing CPR like “Staying Alive” and “Baby Shark.”

F-M Ambulance uses this event to stress the importance of bystander CPR.

“Knowing that we can save a life and people are willing to intervene when needed,” F-M Ambulance improvement advisor and paramedic Kathy Lonski said. “A lot of people don’t think they have it in them to be a hero but really it just takes pressing on the chest to be someone’s hero.”

F-M Ambulance is hoping more than 750 people will attend this year’s Save a Life Saturday.

This event is not a certification course and runs from noon to 5:00.