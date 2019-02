Former Moorhead School Superintendent Lynne Kovash Dies

She was diagnosed with the cancer two years ago and retired in November of 2017.

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – Lynne Kovash, former Moorhead school superintendent, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A post by a family member on Kovash’s CaringBridge website said she died Thursday evening and with the words “may light perpetual shine upon her.”

Funeral arrangements are pending with Wright Funeral Home.