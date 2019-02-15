Gas Leak Causing Traffic Disruption In Moorhead

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Wallin says the repairs are difficult and there's no word yet on when the street can be re-opened..

MOORHEAD, MINN. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes during the morning commute today as 8th St S (US Highway 75) is closed between 12th Ave S and 24thAve S to allow for repair of a leak in a natural gas line.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted west on 24th Ave S to Rivershore Dr S, north on Rivershore Dr S to 5th St S, north on 5th St S to 12th Ave S, and east on 12th Ave S until rejoining 8th St S. Southbound traffic is being rerouted west on 12th Ave S to 4th St S, south on 4th St S to South Rivershore Dr, South to 24th Ave S, and east until rejoining 8th St S.

Area residents may notice natural gas smells outdoors in the area while repair efforts are underway. This is to be expected. Residents with concerns may still call 911 for assistance.