Lisbon Crowned Class B North Dakota Wrestling State Champions

The Broncos defeated New Salem-Almont for the title 46-25

FARGO, N.D. — The top seeded Lisbon battled its way to a Class B State title by taking down New Salem-Almont 46-25.

The Broncos earned their spot in the championship match after defeating Central Cass 44-34 in the semifinals.

They dominated in the title match. They fell behind after the first match, but take control of the next seven to take a commanding 37-3 lead. They would hold to that advantage and win it 46-25.