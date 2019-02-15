Play of the Week Nominees: February 15th

Watch the Nominees for Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — Offense and defense are on display this week with Davies and Fargo South battling it out for top billing.

First up, from Davies and Fargo North Boys hockey. Connor Turnquist puts on the gas past the defense finishing off the goal. Eagles went on to win 6–1 over the Spartans in the quarterfinal round of the East Region Tournament.

But is it better then the defense we saw from Fargo South boys basketball.

The patience and Kameron Arechigo goes up to swipe the ball away from Fargo North in Monday night’s game.

Both plays are great, but which is better?

Vote for the High School Play of the Week under the sports tab or by following @KVRRSports on Twitter and voting on the poll.

The winning play will be revealed on Monday