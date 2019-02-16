NDSU WBB Drops Another Game; Loses to SDSU

Jackrabbits Beat the Bison 88-48

Fargo, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) South Dakota State (20-6, 12-1 Summit) used a 10-0 run late in the first quarter to take the lead for good, as the Jackrabbits beat North Dakota State (6-19, 3-10 Summit) 88-48 in women’s basketball action at the Scheels Center.

The Bison were up 7-6 on a 3-pointer by Tyrah Spencer with 7:07 to play in the first quarter when the Jackrabbits started the run. Macy Miller, who finished with 30 points, scored the first eight points of the run. A layup by Paiton Burckhard with :05 left in the quarter gave SDSU a 21-15 lead after the opening frame.

A Miller 3-pointer started the second quarter, as the Jackrabbits opened the quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 33-17 lead with 4:27 left in the half. A quick 7-0 run by the Bison trimmed the lead back to single digits, but SDSU ended the half by scoring 10-straight points to take a 43-24 lead at the break.

The Jackrabbits outscored NDSU 24-7 in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 67-31 going into the final frame. The lead would reach 48 in the fourth quarter before NDSU finished the game on a 9-1 run.

Michelle Gaislerova finished with 16 points for the Bison, as she hit the double figures mark for the 20th time this season. With three 3-pointers, she moved into a tie for fourth in school history with 65 on the season. Emily Dietz and Sofija Zivaljevic added nine points apiece. Rylee Nudell had seven rebounds, while Marina Fernandez and Zivaljevic each had five boards, tying a career-high for Zivaljevic. Nudell led the Bison with four assists, while Zivaljevic had three.

NDSU was 19-of-52 (36.5%) from the floor and 5-of-17 (29.4%) from 3-point range. The Jackrabbits were 36-of-61 (59%) from the field and 8-for-16 from downtown. SDSU was 8-of-12 at the free throw line, while NDSU was 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the charity stripe. The Jackrabbits had a 46-24 advantage in the paint and led in points off turnovers 22-9.

The Bison will have the week off before facing Omaha on Saturday, Feb. 23 in the home finale.