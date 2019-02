GoFundMe Account Started For Family Members Killed In Nevis, Minnesota

Heidi Pierce and Candi Goochey Shot and Killed By Bryce Bellomo on Valentine's Day

NEVIS, MN — The family of sisters killed in a double murder-suicide on Valentine’s Day in Nevis, Minnesota has started a GoFundMe account to raise money for their funerals and family.

The BCA identified the dead as 40-year-old Heidi Pierce and 37-year-old Candi Goochey, both of Akeley, and their brother-in-law, 34-year-old Bryce Bellomo of Nevis.

Bellomo is accused of killing the women and later taking his own life.

He also shot and injured a Hubbard County deputy during a chase.

The injured deputy was treated at Essentia in Fargo and released.

The GoFundme account says “You probably know Heidi and Candi as awesome, bubbly and funny beings. They probably made your day or just made

you smile. They left us too early but their smiles will forever stay in our hearts.”

The sisters leave behind seven children between them.

You can find the fundraiser here.