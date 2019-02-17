Names of Those Who Died in Nevis Officer Involved Shooting Released

The name of the officer has not been released

NEVIS, MN –Authorities have identified the three people who died Thursday night in Hubbard County, Minnesota.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office says 40-year-old Heidi Pierce and 37-year-old Candi Goochey each died of homicide due to a gunshot wound. Both women are from Akeley. Thirty-four-year-old Bryce Bellomo, of Nevis, died from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

A deputy was also injured during the incident.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, Hubbard County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting incident in Nevis. When deputies arrived, they found a woman’s body outside of the home. The armed suspect had already fled in the victim’s vehicle. The sheriff’s office says a second victim, who had also been shot, was still inside the vehicle.

Deputies spotted the man’s vehicle north of Nevis and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes. During the chase, the suspect fired at law enforcement vehicles, striking one of the deputies.

The man eventually drove the vehicle into a ditch off County Road 119. The sheriff’s office says a pursuing deputy came upon the vehicle and the suspect got out of his vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the deputy. The man then got back into the vehicle, where he was found dead.

The sheriff’s deputy who was injured was taken to Essentia Health in Fargo where he was treated and released. He has been placed on standard administrative leave. His name has not been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Pierce and Goochey’s funeral expenses with any additional funds going towards their children.