One Man Shot During Officer Involved Shooting In Grand Forks County

ARVILLA, ND — One man is hurt following an officer involved shooting on Highway 2 near Arvilla, North Dakota.

Grand Forks County Sheriff’s deputies stopped at a vehicle broken down along the highway just before two Sunday afternoon.

The male driver pulled out a gun as deputies were making contact and shots were fired.

The man was hit and taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

He was the only person in the stalled vehicle and has not yet been identified.

The deputies were not injured.

They will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard procedure.

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.