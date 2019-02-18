Concordia Hockey Hoping to Slow Down Fast-Paced St. Mary’s in MIAC Tournament

The 4-seed Cobbers host the 5-seed Cardinals on Thursday night

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It is playoff hockey time in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The top five teams all make it to the Tournament, and Concordia grabbed the fourth seed.

That pits the cobbers up against St. Mary’s to see who will play the top seed, Augsburg.

Concordia beat the Cardinals to open the season and more recently split a two-game set with them on the road.

The Cobbers say the key to keeping their season alive will be if they can keep pace with the Cardinals’ speed.

“They’re one of the faster teams that we’ve played and gave us a lot of trouble down at their rink earlier in the year,” senior forward Mario Bianchi said. “It’s good that we have a little taste. We know they’re like, but we’re really going to have to be disciplined in that area.”

Discipline is a focus that head coach Chris Howe emphasized.

“We have to stay disciplined, and we have to stay structured and understand that we don’t want to just go back and forth horse-racing style,” Howe said. “We want to be more under control and manage the puck and play our style.”

If the Cobbers win Thursday night’s game, they will play at Augsburg on Saturday.