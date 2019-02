Davies’ Turnquist Turns Up the Speed to Earn HS Play of the Week

Turnquist turned an ordinary chance into a breakaway goal.

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Davies boys hockey forward Connor Turnquist is the winner of the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

In a game against Fargo North, Turnquist turned an ordinary chance into a breakaway with his speed. He then netted the goal short-side.

Congratulations to Turnquist.