LIVE: Celebrate NDSU’s 7th FCS Title With Bison Illustrated

Commemorative Issue Available Now

Bison Illustrated editor Nolan Schmidt gives us something to celebrate, another FCS Championship issue for NDSU’s 7th FCS title.

This issue features recaps of all 15 Bison victories in their undefeated season.

There are profiles of championship athletes and coaches, and interviews with incoming seniors, along with new head coach Matt Entz.

Schmidt says the issue is a mix of looking back at 2018 and ahead to 2019.

He also tells us what he thinks the Bison’s chances are for another title with a new coach and QB at the helm next season.

Bison Illustrated is available for free at stores all across the F/M Metro.

